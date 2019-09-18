John D. Carr, 79, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas, on January 18, 1940 to Jess David and Fonnie Knight Carr. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Codi Davis; his parents; grandmother Ada Lou Knight; and brother Jack Allen Morris. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 yrs. Ann Carr; son David Allen Carr and wife ReNay; daughter Tammie Elliott and husband Bruce and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Brookside Memorial Park.