John Wesley Dial, born January 29, 1965 in Houston, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2019 in Conroe, Texas.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and J.W. Dial.

He is survived by his loving partner, Connie Teel and brother-by-choice, Scott Durrenburger and wife Sue. Numerous other family members, loved ones, and a host of friends are also left to treasure his memory

John was an avid sportsman. He loved spending time with special friends, whether playing darts, sinking a hook, or simply sharing jokes and laughter. He was a doting Daddy to his 4 precious fur babies; Falen, Oreo, Bella and Sadie. John was honored to be a part of the Texas Marine team and spent over 15 years in the boating industry.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304.