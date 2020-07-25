John Ellsworth Fisk II, "Little Pete", loving father and husband, of Willis, TX, passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral in Willis, with a visitation with the family beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Smith Memorial Park Cemetery, and a lunch reception will follow the services in the reception hall at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit our website for full obituary and to leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com