John E. Fisk
John Ellsworth Fisk II, "Little Pete", loving father and husband, of Willis, TX, passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral in Willis, with a visitation with the family beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Smith Memorial Park Cemetery, and a lunch reception will follow the services in the reception hall at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit our website for full obituary and to leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 25 to Aug. 7, 2020.
