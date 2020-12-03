John F. Zewald, a true Houstonian born in 1961, passed away May 31, 2020.



He was educated in the Fort Bend County school district. John enjoyed FFA, mechanic shop, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.



John joined the Army at age 18 as an auto mechanic and traveled the world. He worked in the transportation industry most of his life until he took early retirement to work on his bucket list. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, motorcycle riding, football, and music.



John is survived by wife Joni (Conroe, Tx), son Shawn, his wife Rachel, and grand-daughters Savannah and Sierra (Alvin, Tx), and daughter Valerie (Conroe, Tx). John has sisters Carol Zewald (Richard Uribe), (Manvel, Tx) and Mary Ann Atkinson (Donald), (Manvel, Tx). Nieces Candace Heller (Manvel, Tx) and Florence Lorance (Spring, Tx). Nephews Kenneth Heller (Houston, Tx) and Clifton Atkinson (Spring, Tx).



John was a member of the VFW Post 880, Galveston, Tx. Military committal service was held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Tx.



