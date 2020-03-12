IN LOVING MEMORY

John Homer Koonce, Jr., 86, loving husband and father, died peacefully on March 8, 2020, in his home in Willis, Texas. He is survived by his wife Georgia Margaret (Bradford) Koonce, daughters Diane Elizabeth Koonce and Lynda Louise Koonce, granddaughters Courtney Leigh Redlinger and Laura Louise Redlinger, grandson John Grayson Koonce-Fisher, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

John was born in Hackensack, NJ, and grew up in Syracuse, NY. After high school, he briefly attended Cornell University before joining the Air Force. While in the Air Force he met his wife, Georgia, in Texas. They were married for 62 years. After the military he graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. John joined IBM where he had a very distinguished career. He then joined Western Geophysical and continued in the field of computers until he retired. He was a beloved mentor during his career. After his "retirement" he started a new composting yard for Nature's Way Resources. He enjoyed living on Lake Conroe, bird watching, gardening, and crafting furniture for his family in his workshop.

There will be no service as John very generously donated his body to help medical students at UTMB in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Diabetes Association, or .