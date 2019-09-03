John James Lloyd, 76, of Conroe, Texas, died on Monday, August 19, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his sister, Joan Lloyd Swain, of Basking Ridge, NJ, his brother, Robert G. Lloyd (Alexandra Lloyd) of Pottersville, NJ, and his sister, Karen Lloyd Ames (Robert Ames) of The Woodlands, Texas. John was also a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. In John's later years, thanks to enlightened adoption rules, he learned that he had two birth sisters, Ann Jesienski, of Bayville, NJ, and Catherine Corti (Lou Corti), of Pine Bush, NY, who were searching for him. Through this unexpected relationship, John experienced the additional joys of an extended family.

John was born in New Jersey and attended school there, graduating from West Morris Regional High School. Shortly afterward, he moved to Houston, Texas, with his parents, George and Elizabeth Lloyd, when his father's job moved there from New York City. John enjoyed several years working with a local Houston newspaper. But he was eager to experience the military life, and made the decision to join the Army.

John's years in the service took him to Europe and to Asia, where he provided essential coordinating backup for troops during the Vietnam War. He was cycled through Vietnam three times, Germany two times and Korea once during that era. As an Army veteran of 27 years' service, John retired and returned to Texas. His life in retirement included family and many friends with whom he kept in frequent contact. He would ride around in his truck "to check on them" to see if they needed anything, or to just stop by to say "hello." He also became an active member of his church, St. Simon and Jude, in the Woodlands, where everyone knew him as a warm and caring friend.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Simon and Jude church in the Woodlands, Texas, on September 20, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass. At 2:15 p.m., a burial service will be conducted at the Houston National Cemetery, located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to a .