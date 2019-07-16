John Lawson Allen Sr. was born in Houston Texas on August 15 1924, and passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 94.

John was a Seaman First Class in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He was on the USS Leonard Wood headed for Oran Africa and then to the Sicilian beach head where he was separated from his squad. This was when he became a part of the Salerno Invasion. Later in his service, the Red Cross arranged for him to meet up with his brother (who served as a USAAF bombardier) in England. In 1946 he was honorably discharged in New Orleans where he hitchhiked home to Houston. He married the love of his life, Jo Nell Bluhm in 1946. They were together for 65 years until her death in 2011. They had 3 children. John was an airplane mechanic, business owner, managed condo's at Purgatory Ski Resort, homebuilder, cabinetmaker, restaurant owner, dance teacher, and tire and gas station owner. He was always drawn toward the arts and had several loves; orchids, painting on canvas, music, but most of all, his dancing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Jo Nell Allen, survived by his sons John Allen Jr of Pasadena TX, Kerry J. Allen of Onalaska TX, his daughter Cheryl K. Allen of Chandler AZ., three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many, many friends. John spent his remaining years with Dottie Bruce of Panorama Village TX. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and we will miss him immensely. We could not have been blessed with anyone as great as our Dad.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home (801 Teas Rd., Conroe, Texas, 77303) on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for John Lawson Allen Sr. will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00am with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

