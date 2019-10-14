John M. (Jack) Fightmaster passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 101. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to William N. and Hazel May Fightmaster. When 3 months old, Fightmaster moved with his family to Houston, Texas and they were early residents of The Woodlands Heights and the Montrose area.

Fightmaster graduated from San Jacinto High School, class of "37" and the University of Houston, class of "52".

A veteran of World War II, he served with the 653 rd Engineer Battalion in the China, Burma, and India Theater in the rank of Tech Sergeant. At wars end he returned to his job at Chevron as a geological oil scout and later a tax representative, retiring after 28 years. He was then employed by Mitchell Energy and Development Corp. as manager of the real estate division of the tax department, retiring after 16 years. Fightmaster felt he lived in a great time period going from the horse and buggy days to seeing a man walk on the moon.

Fightmaster was a member of the San Jacinto High School Alumni Association, the University of Houston Alumni Association, and a former member of the Panorama Country Club, Panorama Golf Association and Panorama Lions Club.

Fightmaster is preceded in death by his parents, son, John M. Jr., his first wife Jeanne Arledge Fightmaster, brother, R.R. Fightmaster, 3 sisters, Billie Chatham, Dorothy Parham and Jean Baldwin and his second wife Pauline Cowan Fightmaster.

He is survived by a son, Sam Wayne Fightmaster, stepson, Ronnie Cowan, stepdaughter, Beverly Feeler and her children, Chase Feeler and Rachel Feeler Lai, great grand-children, Quinn and Grace Feeler and Madelyn Lai. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Fightmaster felt blessed to have found love in Pauline Cowan. Inurnment arrangements are under the direction of Cashner Funeral Home. To view our website and leave written tributes to the family visit cashnerconroe.com.