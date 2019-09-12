John Marion Parker, Jr. died on August 24, 2019, in the Woodlands, Texas at the age of 75 following a struggle with cancer.

John is survived by his wife Gala Parker of 55 years, their daughter Dawn Lyne' Parker, granddaughter Lauren Taylor, both of the Woodlands; two nieces: Andrea Abbott of Michigan and Laura Greenfelder of Bend, Oregon; and nephew Richard Evans of Lima, Peru.

John was born in Long Island, New York. He graduated from Texas A & I in Kingsville, Texas with a degree in Chemistry. He and Gala were married in 1964 and had their daughter the following year. He began his successful career in the oil industry working a lab chemist and advanced to retirement in 2001 as Vice-President of accounting.

John and Gala enjoyed travel in retirement. He was also an experienced sailor taking annual excursions with his two close friends Larry and William. While in Corpus Christi, their home of 34 years, he was active in the Episcopal Church. John was an Eagle Scout and most valued time spent with his family.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st 2:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church of the Woodlands, 3901 South Panther Creek Dr., The Woodlands 77381. You may leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com