John Patrick Marshall, loving father, grandfather and husband, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 80. Born July 27, 1938 to the late John William Marshall and Grace Rebecca Ruby Patrick in Chichester, England. He is survived by his children Patrick Zoltan Marshall and Zita Grace Roche, 5 grandchildren and Paul Patrick Marshall (brother). He is preceded in death to his wife, Eva Ester Marshall and sister Patricia Mahoney. Funeral services will be held, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10am. Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX 77303