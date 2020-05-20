John Shannon Morgan, 53, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on May 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home in Centerville, Texas. Visitation will precede the funeral service at 1 P.M. Burial will follow the funeral service at Siloam Cemetery. John was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 19, 1967. John was married to Theresa Ann Morgan on November 3, 1990. They were married twenty-nine years. John was a passionate mechanic for thirty-five years. He loved playing football in high school. John loved fishing, racing, boating and anything outdoors. John was an amazing husband and a hard-working and loving father. John is survived by his beautiful wife, Theresa Morgan; sons, Jonathan Morgan, Joshua & Devin Morgan and Jacob Morgan; grandson, Damien Alvarado; siblings, "Roni" & Cody Cothran and "Doni" & Beth Morgan and numerous other family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas. www.waltersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.