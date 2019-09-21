A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of John Russell Lapham, 79, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. The Rev. Philip Wilhite will officiate. John will be privately laid to rest in Houston National Cemetery. John was born on December 5, 1939 in Milford. Massachusetts to William B. and Marian (Smith) Lapham. John passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He grew up in New England and had fond memories as a child spending summers along the coast of Maine a tradition he later shared with his family. John graduated from Roger Williams College where he received his degree in mechanical engineering. With a love for flying and the United States Marine Corp he decided to leave New England and head south to Pensacola, Florida Naval Air Station where he would become a Marine Flight Cadet. Little did he know that he would meet the love of his life. John and Paulette met in 1962 and married on September 5, 1964 and raised four children. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

After several years of working at Grinnell in Providence, Rhode Island, John and his family were transferred to Houston. In no time, John's hard work paid off and he was offered a Branch Management position in Kansas City, Missouri. After many years, when the couple decided to move back to Texas, he joined his colleagues at Summit Associates, a manufacturing company in Conroe. Later in life, John opened his own successful construction and remodeling business. The Lapham family are longtime parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and have spent nearly half a century living in the Conroe area.

John was a caring and loving husband, father, proud grandfather and friend. He was a genuine man who loved animals, sports and especially the Houston Astros. He always made time for those he loved. Mechanical engineer by trade, John was also a very passionate craftsman. He truly enjoyed designing and building with his hands. He appreciated sharing a fine meal with family and friends and was always a gracious host. John was comforted by his family and friends to the very end.

John was preceded in death by his parents; Marian and William Lapham; beloved son, John "Jack" Russell Lapham Jr.; and his two brothers, Thomas Lapham and William Vogler. He is survived by loving family: beloved wife, Paulette Lapham; mother-in-law, Ruth Crane; daughter, Lynn Lapham and fiancé Roy Bechtol; sons, Patrick Lapham and wife, Stephanie; and Paul Lapham and wife, Yuri; sister, Amy Albin and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Elizabeth Guevara, Sean Sliney, Jake Lapham, Hannah Lapham, Angela Lapham, Christian Cromwell, Ivan and Melanie Organizer and two beautiful great grandchildren. John is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends.

He was a clever, fun-loving, kind and patient gentleman who loved the lord, his family, and his country. We will miss him dearly and look forward to seeing him again.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School- The John Lapham Scholarship. 615 McDade St., Conroe, TX 77301. Attn: Deb Brown.