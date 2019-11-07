Intellectual property values took a steep drop worldwide on November 6, 2019, when John Renfro Davis of Cut And Shoot, Texas, shuffled off his mortal coil and joined the Unlimiteds. John was born on October 7, 1950 in Dahlonega, Georgia to Louis L. and Orma Waller Davis, and quickly set about becoming a man of letters and lore. There were several times during his childhood when his brain threatened to outweigh the rest of his body. As a result, his mind was open 24/7. Vast as it was, it did not judge. John met Melissa Brady in 1969 when they were cast as a married couple in a play and the future was settled. On June 9, 1973, they were wedded for life. It would be quite a life, too, literally deep in the heart of Texas; a place called Cut And Shoot. The Davis' would spend their working days in service to the Splendora Independent School District. Thanks to the great American traditions of non-union wages and teacher retirement, they were able to travel widely during a comfortable retirement. (John pronounced himself "very good at retirement," a point which nobody could argue.) Though the couple had no children of their own, there are hordes of students from Mr. Davis's English classes and student bodies who would volunteer for the position in a minute. To this day, he is held in the highest esteem you can imagine. The longer you knew him, the more intense it became. We will not see the likes of him again. John is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Brady Davis, his brother William F. Davis, and his many friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest at Garden Park cemetery in Conroe, Texas. www.conroefuneraldirectors.org for funeral home address.