John Roger Fausek, 86, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, in Conroe Texas. He was born on May 19, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Matthew and Phyllis Fausek. He had four sisters and three brothers. John leaves behind two daughters Ellen and Jane; son David and daughter in law Marta; grandchildren Justin, Amber, and Marta; stepdaughters; Mandy and Mikki; and step grandsons Miles, Alex, and Cooper.
John was a veteran of the United States Army. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and especially looked forward to birthdays and holidays when everyone would get together and tell stories. He loved to sing and tell jokes and enjoyed writing funny poems and writing and singing parody songs.
Due to the COVID situation, no in-person memorial service is planned. Instead, a virtual memorial is available on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice
.