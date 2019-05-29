Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Termeer. View Sign Service Information Metcalf Funeral Directors 1801 East White Oak Terrace Conroe , TX 77304 (936)-756-3311 Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Termeer Born April 27, 1936 in NYC passed peacefully at home on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 with his family by his side. Memorial Day was a fitting day for John to make his passage to heaven. Veteran, Major John J. Termeer served nearly 20 years in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve. He was a recipient of The Air Force Commendation Medal and was certified in National Security Management in 1971. John attended Manhattan College in New York, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. After his service to our country, John entered the private sector and was instrumental on the team developing the Titan Missile Program for the Department of Defense. As he approached retirement, he built his dream home on Lake Conroe at Walden and enjoyed the process so much he decided to become a custom home builder. Forming Termeer Custom Homes and working with 3 of his children, John spearheaded the company and built over 100 luxury custom homes. John is remembered for his wit, singing talent, sharp intelligence and warm outgoing personality. He loved good wine, traveling with Wendy and time with his friends and family. He always had a great time and was the life of every party. He never met a stranger. Best described as a worldly and charismatic man, he traveled the entire world and reminisced frequently about his travels. John would often recite poetry and told the funniest jokes. He loved sports, playing golf and boating. He was truly "the most interesting man in the world", visiting the far ends of the earth, pulling up difficult equations instantly and remembering everything he ever learned his entire life. He was a great mentor and teacher. He was our rock and our hero. John was preceded in death by his parents Margaret & John Herman Termeer, and his wife of 47 years Ginny Termeer. Survived by the love of his life and best friend, Wendy Kepple, and his 4 children & their spouses. Teri & Phillip Pugh, Sharon & Steve Cabral, Tim Termeer, and Steve & Tara Termeer. Sister, Connie & Pete Weston, sister, Margorie Hebert and 100 year-old great aunt Geraldine Parichy (Gerry). 5 Grandchildren; John McHugh, Tayler Termeer, Thomas & Michele McHugh, Sydney Pugh, Sydney Termeer, Madeline Termeer & Kalleigh Termeer Great-grandchild; Maya McHugh Nieces; Carol Dawson, Jacqueline & Kurt Becker, Marianne Weston, Debra & Christopher Auletta, A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8th 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Southern Texas PGA Foundation scholarship fund in the name of John & Ginny Termeer at www.stpga.com. The direct is link is https://www.stpga.com/form.php?id=6eb55c81790927f5e01682b24c6e6a4d



Published on yourconroenews.com from May 29 to June 11, 2019

