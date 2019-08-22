John was born on October 11, 1931 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands to Christiaan & Paulinia Wolf and passed away on August 13, 2019 at Houston Methodist Hospital,in The Woodlands at age 87.

John worked as a Chief shift control operator for 32 years for Municipal of Metro Toronto.

John & Marilyn were married in 1992. They traveled the world together on many adventures. John & Marilyn moved to Montgomery, Texas so they would be in warm weather. John loved the Lord and was an active member and greeter, along with his wife, at Walden Community Church for 14 years. They were blessed with making many lasting friendships within the church.

He served with Royal Dutch Marines, was a member of the Canadian Korean War Ontario Veterans Association, member of the Mason's and was an active member of the Veterans of Montgomery County, Texas.

John was preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children, Enid Mary Penrose, and a son, John.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Wolf, daughter, Marilyn Wolf of the Netherlands, son Steven Wolf & wife Cozette of Canada, daughter, Beverly Wolf of Nova Scotia, son, Donald Wolf & wife Cheryl of Ontario; stepchildren, Kathy Armstrong of St Louis, Mo., Julie Jackson & husband, Doug of Montgomery, Texas, Carl Armstrong of Ehrenberg, Arizona, Bonnie Martens & spouse Jim of St Louis, Missouri, Sandra Armstrong of Annapolis, MA., sister, Ann Wolf of the Netherlands; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren along with special friends, Cor & Ursela Verboom.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31st 11AM at The Walden Community Church, 12400 Walden Road, Montgomery.. You may leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com