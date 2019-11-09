Johnny Carroll (JC) Myrick, 88, passed away at his home on Friday, 11/8/19. JC was born 5/22/1931, near Oak Grove, LA, to James and Allie Myrick. He was the 9th of 10 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, 5 brothers, and 1 son, Johnny O'Neal Myrick.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances; his daughter Nancy and her husband Bryan, 2 granddaughters Christi Reynolds Smart and Amy Reynolds, and 4 great grandchildren. He was a Midland, TX, police officer and Chief of Police, Stanton, TX, after completing his military service in the U.S. Air Force. He drove big rigs for 30 years and after retiring at age 55, returned to his passion of law enforcement. He proudly worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and retired as a Lieutenant in 2016 at the age of 85. JC was also a 32 degree Master Mason, having become a Mason with Stanton Lodge in 1961. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Janie Myrick, of Conroe, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Olivia Padgett, of Midland, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, 11/12/19, 10:00-12:00 pm, at McNutt Funeral Home on FM1314 (Porter Rd.), Conroe, TX. Graveside service will be conducted at Conroe Memorial Cemetery immediately following visitation. Pallbearers from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are Scott Kurtz, Ben Nichols, Jeremiah Richards, James Dodson, Michael Page, and Aaron Sumrall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Safe Harbor, 1519 Oddfellow St., Conroe, TX 77301 www.childrenssafeharbor.org The family wishes to thank Veracare Hospice Service for their exceptional care.

The family respectfully requests no home visits at this time.