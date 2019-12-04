Johnny Louis Grady Sanders passed away Nov. 22 at the age of 66 in the loving arms of is mate and his wife of 20 years Martha Louise Grady.

Preceded in death by mother Pinkie Lee Sanders, father Johnny Lee Sanders, brothers Allen Sanders, Ronny Sanders. Living brother Willie Sanders. Sisters Faye Bennett, Tribbitti Sam, Sandy Sanders. Childeren: son Brodrick Carter, daughters Shani Stella, Tisa Williams, Kuanna Upochukwu, Tameka Grady, Sydnee Laronal, step-daughter Chrissy Pierce, special daughter Kimberly Duckett, special friend Jonette Thompson. Survived by uncles, aunts, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.

Johnny you will be truly missed and forever loved. RIP.