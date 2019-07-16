Joseph Antczak, 94 years young, Montgomery Texas & Grand Blanc Michigan

He departed from this life 7/14/2019 on a Sunday with a beautiful full moon shining on his loving family for comfort.

Joe will be remembered as a gentle but strong man who always greeted everyone with a smile, a firm handshake and a twinkle in his eye. His strong hands told his story of hard work from the time he was a young boy until after he retired from McDonald Dairy in Flint Michigan then moved to Texas where he began woodworking until he was well into his 80's. His work ethic and love for family was shared with his beautiful wife of 73 years, Bernice and their 4 children, Andy Antczak and wife Debby, Daughters Louise and husband Rick Priemer, Kathy and husband Doug Joslyn, Patti and husband Alec Lis, 6 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.

Joe was a mentor in life to all who knew him. His love of his Country, his faith in his church, and his zest for life and helping others whether going through good times or not so good times, inspired us all.

We will miss him dearly but our memories of him will be in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, July 23 at 10:00am. Service by Pastor David Lindwall with special guest speaker Pastor Andy Noel. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.