Joseph David Keller, 80, was born on February 5, 1939 in Ardmore, OK and passed away on October 10, 2019 in Willis, TX following complications from surgery.

At a young age, Joseph moved from Ardmore, OK to Texas with his parents,

eventually settling in La Marque. Joseph had a love of sports and was quite the athlete, lettering in football, basketball and track. After, graduating from La Marque High School in 1958, Joseph enlisted in the USAF serving as a munitions

expert and nuclear weapons specialist. After, serving in the USAF four years he was honorably discharged in 1962. He then served in the USAF Reserves until 1964.

In the mid 1960's he moved to Conroe, TX, where he was a private investigator for five years. In 1995, Joseph retired after 26 years of service as a rural mail carrier in Montgomery, TX.

Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed sitting on the porch drinking coffee and telling stories. He always had a way with words and would talk to anyone willing to lend an ear. Joseph had a kind and giving heart. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

In 2012, after being diagnosed with dementia Joseph was cared for by his dedicated wife Linda, of 27 years and her daughter Kelly Goodman & family.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Joseph J. & Mildred E. Keller. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Linda Keller, sister Annette Gustafson (Richard), daughter Shar Files (Ken), Kelly Keller (Fred), step children Kelly Goodman (Scott) and Kevin McMichael, his grandchildren Sydney Kim, Madison and Emily Files, Courtney Bowers, Alli Cook, Fred Cook III, Remington Cook, Rainy Day Cook, Kinley Goodman, and Taylor and Colton McMichael, and nephews Rich and Jamie Gustafson, niece Ashley Griffith and the mother of his daughters Betty Stewart, longtime family friend Christina Roberts, who would graciously sit with him when needed, as well as many other friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis.