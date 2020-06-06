Joseph W. Murphy
US ARMY VETERAN

Businessman

passed away May 30, 2020 Houston Texas

Born April 19, 1944 White Bear Lake MN

Proceed by Parents

Joseph and Loretta

Sister and Brothers Patricia, John Brian

Survived by Marcy, Sister Diane Children Mike (Lucinda), Lori, Ryan, Joseph

Grandchildren Great grandchildren and family.

Celebration of Life

June 20, 2020

12:00 - 2:00 pm

American Legion

Post 618

13054 E FM 1097RD

Willis Tx

Minnesota

Celebration of Life to

be determined



Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 6 to Jun. 19, 2020.
