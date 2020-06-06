US ARMY VETERAN
Businessman
passed away May 30, 2020 Houston Texas
Born April 19, 1944 White Bear Lake MN
Proceed by Parents
Joseph and Loretta
Sister and Brothers Patricia, John Brian
Survived by Marcy, Sister Diane Children Mike (Lucinda), Lori, Ryan, Joseph
Grandchildren Great grandchildren and family.
Celebration of Life
June 20, 2020
12:00 - 2:00 pm
American Legion
Post 618
13054 E FM 1097RD
Willis Tx
Minnesota
Celebration of Life to
be determined
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 6 to Jun. 19, 2020.