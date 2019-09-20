Funeral services for Joshua Lee Michael Watson of Willis, Texas will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Monty Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in The Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Joshua, age 39, was freed from the chains of his inner struggles and received into the loving arms of our heavenly Father on September 17, 2019. He is the second child born to Robert Allen Watson and Vicky Lynn (Bennett) Watson. Joshua was born on December 12, 1979 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Willis High School in 1999. He later went on to enlist in the Army in 2004. Several years back Joshua owned and operated a successful nutrition store, Nutrition Central in Huntsville, TX. There is nothing more he wanted to be in this world than a loving Father, a devoted son, a loyal brother, a trustworthy friend, an uplifting coach, and a caring protective member of the family. If he loved you, you knew it because he always told you.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William T. Watson, his maternal grandmother, Zella Sally Hinton and his uncle, Richard Lee Bennett.

Joshua is survived by his loving family: parents, Robert A. Watson, Sr. and Vicky Lynn Watson; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Watson; maternal grandfather, James Robert Bennett; sons, Joshua Lee Michael, Jr. and Hunter Blake Martines; brothers, Ryan Watson and wife, Lisa and Robert Watson, Jr. Watson; two nieces, Bryanna and Leia; nephew, Trace; and numerous other dear relatives and friends.

His beautiful smile and caring ways will be greatly missed. In the words of his son, "He was one crazy...dude!"