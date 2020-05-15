Joy Ditmore
1932 - 2020
Joy Marie Houser Ditmore passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 88. She died comfortably in her home of 65 years. She was born January 30, 1932 to Emmett and Mildred Houser in Mathis, Texas but grew up and spent most of her life in Conroe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry R. Ditmore, two sisters, Peggy Lollar and Kathy Niland, and one brother, Emmett Houser Jr. She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Randy and Marlene Ditmore of Conroe, a daughter and son in law, Connie and Sonny Neill of Houston, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two sisters, Janie Meador and Diane Long of Conroe, and many nieces and nephews. Joy was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Conroe. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. As a preschool teacher in Conroe and Willis, she touched the hearts and minds of many young children which in many cases, spanned twogenerations. Joy was very creative and artistic. Over the years, her hobbies included drawing, painting, sewing, making stained glass windows and cross stitching. She will be interned at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Houston, TX with her husband, Henry. A small memorial service will be held on May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church in Conroe.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 15 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
