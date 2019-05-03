Joyce Carol Beno

Joyce "Carol" Wooten Beno was born on August 28, 1947. She passed away quietly at home on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Carol loved her family and spending time with her grandsons. Carol loved flowers and watching the different birds in her backyard. She had a beautiful smile and would always take time to help you if she could. Carol loved to play golf and was active in the River Plantation Ladies Golf Association. She loved to play in the various tournaments and always had good luck with the raffle tickets. She is survived by her daughter Heather; grandsons, Tom and Marcus; brothers, Clifton Wooten and Jimmy Wooten; a sister, Pat Wooten; aunt and uncle, Bobby and Bill Schares; niece, Katherine Wooten; nephew, John Wooten and many loved cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Beno, and by her dear parents, Jack and Rethel Wooten.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6th at 2:00pm at Forest Park Cemetery in The Woodlands. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made in her name to The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network or . To leave condolences for the family please visit www.shmfh.com.


Published on yourconroenews.com from May 3 to May 16, 2019
