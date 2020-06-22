Juanita Gibson

Juanita Mae Cocreham Gibson ("Nita"), age 85, passed on to be with Jesus, and to the arms of her loving husband of 49 years, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Nita passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Klein, Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas and her funeral service will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 am also at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas with Reverend Robert Besser officiating. Masks are optional. Burial will follow at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas. A catered lunch will also be served at Allendale Baptist Church at 14535 Allendale Lane, Conroe, Texas.

Nita was born in Colorado City, Texas to George and Myrtle Cocreham on November 9, 1934. She attended Galena Park High School and graduated in 1952. She married Carlus Henry Gibson in April of 1953 and welcomed their first born, Judy Carol Gibson. They bought their first home on Cedar Hill in Houston, Texas and a few short years later, had their son Donald Ray Gibson. Then they longed for the country life and bought 10 acres on the outskirts of Conroe, Texas. They cleared the land by hand and built their forever home. Shortly thereafter they were blessed with Larry Wayne Gibson and then finally Alida Marie Gibson.

Nita was an Accountant for the majority of her life. She enjoyed attending church services every Sunday with her church family at Fellowship Baptist Church in Porter, Texas where she started the church library. She then moved her membership to Allendale Baptist Church, Conroe, Texas. She was a devout Christian and led many people to Jesus and always enjoyed picking up neighborhood kids to take to VBS and church. She taught piano lessons, loved to paint and won many ribbons for her paintings at the Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo, she enjoyed writing stories about her life and completed every cross word puzzle in the Conroe Courier. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.

Nita is preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Cocreham, her brother Billy Cocreham and her husband, Carlus Gibson. She is survived by her daughter Judy Carol Gibson Lucas and husband Chuck Lucas of Conroe, son Donald Ray Gibson and wife Betty Gibson of Conroe, son Larry Wayne Gibson of Conroe, and daughter Alida Marie Gibson Kinkaid and husband Mark Kinkaid of Klein. Grandchildren: Nicole and David Pieper of Huntsville, Texas, Paul Latour and fiancé Shelly McCoy of Hunstville, Texas, Manda and Johnny Ubben of Kansas City, Missouri, Tanya Gibson of Kansas City, Missouri, Seth Gibson of Klein, Texas and Madilyne Riley of Klein, Texas.