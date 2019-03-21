Juanita L. Firestone passed away on Sunday morning March 10, 2019, six weeks shy of her 100th birthday. A devout Baptist, she left promptly at 8am, just in time to go teach Sunday School in heaven.

Juanita was the daughter of a Baptist minister/missionary and a school teacher. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years, and her church community was an integral part of her life.

Juanita graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1941 with a degree in Home Economics. OBU is also where she met her loving husband of 43 years, Levon Firestone. Following OBU, Juanita and Levon lived for stints in Oklahoma and California, during which Levon served as a pilot in the Air Transport Command during World War II. While Levon was serving, Juanita was a "Rosie the Riveter" working at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA.

Following Levon's service, they moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where Levon flew planes for United Gas. Juanita and Levon happily raised three children in Shreveport where they were proud members of the Broadmoor Baptist Church community.

Juanita was a teacher for much of her life. She began her teaching career in Oklahoma and continued in Shreveport by teaching kindergarten for blind children. She later taught home economics for 25 years both at two junior high schools in Shreveport, and later at three junior high schools in Houston/Klein where they moved when Pennzoil merged with United Gas in 1967.

Upon retiring from their primary careers, Juanita and Levon settled in The Woodlands. Juanita was an interior decorator for Decorating Den for seven years and a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Woodlands for 11 years.

They thoroughly enjoyed life as early residents of The Woodlands (1975), especially their roles in establishing First Baptist Church of The Woodlands, where Juanita was member #7. Juanita and Levon were known for riding their bikes around town to welcome new community members and invite them to church. Juanita served as a faithful Sunday School teacher, first with Levon for 27 years, then as a widow for 29 years.

Juanita was preceded in death by Levon who passed away in 1984. She is survived by children Barry Firestone & wife, Sharon, Sandra Waters & husband, Fil, & Bart Firestone; grandchildren James Firestone, Melissa Waters, Weslei Rice, Parker Firestone, Jennifer Borunda, Shane Waters; great grandchildren Levi, Asher, Trinity, Eden, Isaac & Gianna Rice, Ella & Evelyn Firestone, Anthony Colletti, Alexis Rodriguez, Mateo & Sophia Borunda, Dashiell, Junie & Tessa Worthen and her sisters Virgina Russo, Edith Rittue & Glenna Ramsey.

A Service of Celebration of Juanita's precious life will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 First Baptist Church of The Woodlands, 11801 Grogan's Mill Road, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to First Baptist Church of the Woodlands for the Missions Fund.