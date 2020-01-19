Judith F. Foster, a 52-year resident of Conroe and active member of the local community, passed away on January 18, 2020. She was 76 years old. Judi was a 30 year Realtor and business owner in Conroe who had lived in the city since 1968. She was born and married in Corpus Christi but it is Conroe she proudly called home.

Judi was a true daughter of Texas who was proud of her Texan heritage. She volunteered in efforts to preserve local history and historical sites,with particular devotion to restoring the Historic Crighton Theatre. She served on the Theatre Foundation board for many years and worked to raise funds for restoration efforts.

In 1986, Judi chaired the Texas Sesquicentennial recognition effort for Montgomery County and helped organize a full year of events celebrating 150 years of Texas history. During her decades of service to Conroe and Montgomery County she volunteered alongside friends and co-workers to stage the Conroe Main Street Festival, many years of the Montgomery County Fair, the Food Bank, and numerous other community activities.

Even as she dedicated many hours of service to her local community, Judi loved to travel. She visited 49 of the 50 U.S. states as well as six other countries. Among her friends she was known as the Tour Director.

Judi was a 2005 nominee for the Texas Lonestar Achievement Award, an award established by the Governor of Texas recognizing lifetime volunteer service to the state. A Conroe Courier article announcing her nomination identified 46 separate volunteer efforts, ranging from her work with the Montgomery County Fair Association to her years of involvement with the 's "Cattle Baron's Ball" fundraising events. Judi then became a founding member of "FAITH Fighting Cancer" in 2010 to raise funds dedicated to aiding Montgomery County cancer patients and their families.

Judi is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Foster; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Anne; and granddaughters, Alyson and Rachel. Cousins Gwen Sweet, Michael Dennis, Sharon Leach, and several second cousins and a flock of "Flamingos" also survive her along with a legion of personal and professional friends. She was preceded in death by father James C. (Bill) Ferrell, mother Virginia Ferrell, and brother James C. (Jay) Ferrell III.

A celebration of Judi's life will take place at Cashner Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00pm. Judi encouraged a happy memorial and specifically asked that people who come to remember her wear bright colors and tell happy stories about her.

In lieu of flowers, Judi asked that memorial gifts be made to (stjude.org) or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) for wounded veterans.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com