Judith Moore Henningsen
1943 - 2020
Judith ("Judy") Moore Henningsen, 77, of Montgomery, Texas, departed her earthly life on October 18, 2020. An avid reader, traveler, sports fan, history buff and brilliant conversationalist, Judy's intelligence and natural curiosity were matched only by her big heart and generous spirit. Judy was a beloved and irreplaceable wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. A natural teacher, Judy taught in the Huntsville Independent School District for many years. Judy also encouraged her children, grandchildren and students in numerous ways; indeed, her grandchildren never left a visit with her without feeling just a little bit smarter.

Judy was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 22, 1943 to James Moore and Dorothy Gottschalk Moore. She graduated from St. Mary School in 1957 and South High in 1961, both in Omaha. Judy was a gifted student and was a University of Nebraska Regents Scholar and the recipient of many other scholastic honors. One of twelve children, she was the first in her family to obtain a university education, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education (focusing on English and History) from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. Judy was also a member of Sigma Tau Delta, a professional English fraternity.

Judy married Rodney Henningsen on August 1, 1965. Their 55-year marriage was filled with love, laughter, camaraderie and adventure. They shared a devotion to their family and were blessed with a close-knit one, including three daughters and six grandchildren. Family outings, holiday get-togethers, and picnics were frequent and fun. Judy and Rodney also enjoyed quiet time on their porch looking out over Lake Conroe.

Judy volunteered for the school at the Grace Lutheran Church and School and helped sponsor students in Peru. Through church, Judy was a member of a bible study group and contributed time to Grace Lutheran's Mission Endowment and Legacy Circle.

Judy loved travel. She, her husband and her three daughters traveled much of the country together, sometimes in a camper or tent, and she regularly demonstrated her ability to cook just about anything with limited resources and a lot of creativity. She traveled internationally, including to Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, China and the ocean off Antarctica. Her grandchildren later joined her on her travels as she introduced them to their Nebraska heritage, outdoor beauty and many fun and interesting places both inside and outside of Texas.

Judy is survived by her husband Rodney Henningsen; daughters Ann Henningsen Al-Bahish (Anan), Kay Henningsen, and Christine Henningsen Cloud (Joel); grandchildren Kathleen Henningsen (Ren Tamayo), Sam Al-Bahish, Sabriah Al-Bahish, Hayden Cloud, Laith Al-Bahish and Lauren Cloud; sisters Betty Henley and Kathleen Rock; brother Richard Moore; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and valued friends.

A visitation will be held October 22, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 East White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at the same location.

Judy's family would also like to thank Gloria Willoughby of Mary and Wilson's Place and Oasis Hospice for their excellent and thoughtful care as Judy faced the challenges of illness. They helped Judy with both dignity and grace.

Charitable donations may be made in memory of Judith Moore Henningsen to the following organizations or to a charity of choice:

Grace Lutheran Church and School

Mission Endowment Fund

13123 Texas Highway 105

Conroe, Texas 77304

www.glcsconroe.org

The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society

3 International Drive, Suite 200

Rye Brook, New York 10573

www.lls.org

The Rita B. Huff Humane Society of Walker County

530 Bearkat Blvd.

Huntsville, Texas 10573

www.rbhhumanesociety.org

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
