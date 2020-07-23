Judy Ann Bonner came into this world September 24, 1946 and left us on July 22, 2020. She was a daddy's girl through and through, but was a devoted caretaker to her mom until her passing in 2019.

Judy was more fortunate than most to have lived three beautiful chapters in her life. Her first chapter gave her Tara, her second, Brad and her third gave her the best life with her husband, Robert. He was by her side for almost 22 wonderful years and until the very end. She fought her 7-year cancer battles with beauty, grit, dignity and grace. She looked at every treatment as a beginning, not an end.

Judy was "that" teacher for 28 years, the one you remember way past. The teacher that takes you to a time and place that affected your life forever. If you had Mrs. Vick, you knew when the left eyebrow went up, it was over.

She is the mother that all others envy - selfless, caring, dedicated, loving. Always quick to see the bright side of the situation and make you laugh. A master organizer and life coach for her daughter and a strong mother and protector to her son. She defied all mother-in-law stereotypes and welcomed all family to their home.

As JuJu to eight beautiful grandbabies, she is one of Amazon's premier customers. She was also the Director of Activities for JuJu Camp. The camp motto was "What Happens at JuJu Camp Stays at JuJu Camp". So of course, all spots were filled every summer!

Picture her eyes twinkling, mischief behind her beautiful smile, sitting in the back of her dream house, good music playing, drink in hand, surrounded by her family. Cheers JuJu. We will miss you every single day.

She is survived by loving and devoted husband, Robert Hataway of Conroe, Texas; daughter, Tara Niebergall, husband Gordon and grandsons, Quinn & Grant of San Antonio, Texas; son Brad Vick and grandchildren, Jackson and Caroline of Waller, Texas and Presslie, of Spring, Texas; her extended family, daughter Kaaren Lucas and husband, Dave of Tomball, Texas and granddaughter, Emily of College Station, Texas; son, Scott Hataway and wife Kelly and grandchildren, Andrea and Tyler of Port Lavaca, Texas. She is also survived by another special family, Kim and Scott Graeter and grandson, Kash of Spring, Texas.

Visitation will be from 12 PM - 2:00 PM at Canon Funeral Home 1420 Farr St. Waller, Texas on Sunday July 26, 2020 and Funeral Services will follow at 2PM. Her final resting place will be Shiloh Cemetery in Hempstead, Texas alongside her parents, James and Ruth Bonner. Pallbearers will be Dale Flukinger, Arthur Liere, Clay Stanford, Dave Lucas, and Scott Hataway. A celebration in her memory will be held at a later date in the style that she deserves.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church PO Box 6, Waller, Tx 77484 and/or Texas Lions Camp ( www.lionscamp.com )