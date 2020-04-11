Judith Bell Calfee Holliday was born in Conroe, Texas on December 23, 1941. She passed away in Willis, Texas on April 9, 2020 at the age of 78.

Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years Frank S. "Doc" Holliday, son, Frank Estil Holliday and wife Kim, sister, Nancy B. Calfee, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Judy graduated from Conroe High School in 1960 and then attended Massey Business School in Houston. Her first job was at the Highway Department and then worked at the local bank. While working at the bank she met Doc. Judy married Doc on January 9, 1969 and Frank E. was born June 1974.

She spent countless hours at sporting events and the roping pen, encouraging Frank. She was the best Rodeo mom and supporter. Judy was Doc and Franks biggest fan.

Judy is preceded in death her father, Homer Estil "Es" Calfee, mother, Shella Lea Owens Calfee, and brother, Jack Estil Calfee.

A private graveside will be held at Cude Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's research at in memoriam of Judy Holliday.