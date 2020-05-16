Judy Hopper, 81, a loving and devoted wife of 63 years to James Hopper of Conroe, TX, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Conroe Regional Hospital. Born on December 3, 1938 in Windfield, KS, she was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Francis Mortimer and sister Nancy Martinez of Los Lunas, NM. Judy was an active member of First Christian Church of Conroe, TX; a loving mother of three, and in her spare time she enjoyed making "Hug-a-Bears" alongside her husband James for the hospitals and emergency rooms. As a child, her family moved around from place to place due to her father's profession, eventually settling in Conroe, TX. She graduated from Conroe High School where she met her now husband James. They were married at First Christian Church, which remained their family in faith. Her husband served his country with the Navy, allowing their family to live in several beautiful places as their family grew, eventually settling back in Conroe, TX. She is survived by her husband James Hopper of Conroe, TX; sons Jeffery and his wife Robin of Conroe, TX, Joel and his wife Laura of Cypress, TX, Jason and his wife Doris of Montgomery, TX; 6 grandchildren Preston Hopper and his wife Victoria of Willis, TX, Russell Cody of The Woodlands, TX, Carter Gnemi and Dillon Hopper of Conroe, TX, Marc Hopper and Karla Hopper of Cypress, TX; 2 great grandchildren Layne Hopper and Berkley Hopper of Willis, TX; brother Jimmy Mortimer and his wife Peggy of Pasco, WA; Numerous nieces, nephews, her church family at First Christian Church, and a host of other family members and friends are also left to cherish her memory. A private interment will be held at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at the First Christian Church of Conroe Hopper at a later date.