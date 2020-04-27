Julian "Marty" Martin of Willis, passed away at his home on April 25, 2020 following a long battle with chronic health issues. Born on September 5, 1936 in New Iberia, LA, he ultimately made his home in Willis and was a longtime owner of Marty's Barber Shop in Conroe. Marty is survived by his wife Stella Goodney Martin; sons Vince Martin of Taylor, Derek Martin of Atascocita, and Mitchell Martin of Willis; grandchildren Jared Martin, Nicholas Martin, and Abby Martin; and brother Dewey Martinez of Orange.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 29 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. Graveside Services will be Thursday, April 30 at 10am at Shepard Hill Cemetery in Willis. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.