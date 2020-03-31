June Elna Thrasher Benbenek, loving mother and wife passed into the arms of our Lord on March 23, 2020 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Waldyn, and her son Gregory and two grandchildren. June was the daughter of Frank Thrasher and Marcia Adams Thrasher. A devout Roman Catholic, she exemplified the kindness, compassion and helpfulness of her faith and was never afraid to offer (and provide) help whether it was singing in the choir, providing meals for neighborhood flood victims or organizing a surprise party for a retiring teacher. After raising 6 children she returned to school and achieved her lifelong goal to become a registered nurse, an accomplishment of which she was particularly proud. Her love of music and singing is well represented in her descendants. Her beautiful piano playing will echo in our hearts forever. She leaves behind her 5 children, daughter Lauren and 4 sons, Waldyn Jr., Peter, Andrew and Daniel, an informally adopted daughter, Christine, her 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and Goddaughter, Nancy. She will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the national health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.