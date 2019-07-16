June Ethel Mercer Bragg was born on September 17, 1920 to Lillian and Luther Mercer. She passed into the state of death on July 12, 2019 where she awaits resurrection into the Kingdom of God on Earth. She was just two months short of her 99th birthday. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years, Hugh Allen Bragg; her beloved daughter, June Evelyn Bragg Clark; all ten of her siblings; and her great-granddaughter, Rachel Suzanne Goodman. She is survived by her son, Bobby J. Bragg, and wife, Ann; daughter Margret Ann Bragg Loo, and husband, Roy; daughter Debra Jeanne Bragg McCarney, and husband Robert; and son-in-law, Frank R. Clark. She is also survived by her grandson, Robert Morris Bragg, wife Teresa, and children Lucas, Bailey, and Aaron; granddaughter, Jennifer Suzanne Bragg Goodman, husband Greg, and children Halle and Blake; grandson, Jason Allen Clark; and grandson, Michael David McCarney.

June spent most of her life in Texas, Oklahoma, and California. She has been a resident of Conroe, Texas since 1993. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith in Jesus Christ was strong, and she lived each day showing others love and care. She was very smart and did extremely well in school. She loved baking, sewing, basketball, and reading. She spent her life beside her husband even doing the hard work of farming. They moved many, many times over the years according to the types of crops they were farming. Her greatest gift she gave was how she loved her family.

Her family is so grateful to June's daughter, Debra, for the many years that she cared for her as her primary caregiver. The entire family is also thankful for the dedicated team of caregivers including Nurse Nancy, Kevin, and Schawana who helped Debra give incredible and loving care to June. In addition, our thanks go out to the nurse's aides who cared for our mother in this trying time; Jaquela, Debbie, and Tiffany. Another thank you to Rene for her compassion. We are all blessed by these wonderful individuals. We are also thankful for her caring neighbors.

Graveside service will be held at Garden Park Cemetery (801 Teas Rd., Conroe, Texas 77303) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00pm.

