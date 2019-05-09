Kamrun Nichole Seay of Willis passed on from this Earth Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 26, after a long and strenuous battle with Leukemia. Born to Randy Seay and Linda Gibbs in Austin Texas, Nikki was preceded in death by her stepfather James Albert Barrow and cousin David Baldwin. She is survived by her daughter, to whom her heart belonged, McKenzie Grace Seay, her mother Linda Jean Gibbs, big sister Brandy Barnhart, brother-in-law Timothy Barnhart and their children Haden, Zayen, Levi, Evan and Aynslie. Her big brother Johnny Seay, sister-in-law Tara Seay, their daughters Kiera, Keirsten and Kaylinn and her brother Randy Seay Jr. Tons of cousins, with each of whom she had a special bond. Many aunts and uncles that she looked up to. Her grandmother Barbara Gibbs and far too many friends to name. Kamrun had a passion for life, a will to live and she epitomized living life to the fullest. Never one to leave unsaid exactly how she felt, Nikki would draw attention no matter where she would go. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was touched by and touched everyone she knew. Nikki loved listening to music and fishing, getting dressed up in high heels and relaxing on the beach, traveling far or just lounging on the couch, but more than anything, she loved being around the people that she cared about. In the end Kamrun was not scared to leave this life, she was only scared to leave behind her daughter, McKenzie Grace, who was her whole world.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:30pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1703 Porter Road, Conroe, Texas 77301.