Kandy Kay Powell, 52 of Midland, TX passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel.
Kandy was born on April 19, 1968 in Houston, TX to Lawana Dillard and Roger Earley. She grew up twirling in high school and loved to shop, going to the movies and getting popcorn with peanut M&M's, pilates, and spending time with her fur babies Junior and Lolly Love. Kandy enjoyed getting donuts with her nephews, watching the bachelor and especially spending time with family and friends. Kandy was strong willed, independent, and high maintenance with a loyal and kind heart.
Kandy is survived by her son, John T. Powell and wife Morgan; granddogs, Kilo, Milly and Pumba; fur babies, Junior and Lolly love; mother, Lawana Dillard; father, Duel Dillard; sister, Mistie Chavers and husband Steve; niece, Laycie Chavers, nephew, Lane Chavers; sister, Marty Don Aberl; nephews, Perry and Peyton Henley; brother, Cory Aberl and wife Christy; nephews, Tanner Hunter and Kade Aberl; sister, Rena Stratton; nephews, Skyler Stratton and Koda Horn; aunt, Geraldine Scalf; best friend, Kim Sanders and family, as well as countless other friends and coworkers.
Kandy is preceded in death by her brother, Shannon McCleskey, maternal grandfather, S.M. Scalf (grouchpa), maternal grandmother, Geneva Scalf (sweetmama) and uncle, Jessie Scalf.
The family would like to thank Midland Memorial Hospital ER staff for their compassion during our time of distress, and the countless friends and workmates for the calls, texts, food, and support.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
