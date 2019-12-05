Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kara E. Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kara Elizabeth (Andryc) Ward, age 41, went home peacefully to be with her Lord at her Conroe, TX home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1978, in Erie, PA, to Kenneth and Susan Andryc, fourth of the seven Andryc siblings. In her youth, Kara served on numerous medical missions trips in Jamaica and Belize, and a summer missions project in Ukraine. Her early interests and hobbies included youth leadership and choir in her local church, and sports such as basketball, volleyball, swimming, folk dancing, fishing, and scuba diving. She was a graduate of Girard Alliance Christian Academy in 1996 and Monroe Community College in 1998. She worked as a dental hygenist at West County Dental, her father's practice in Fairview, PA. She married her childhood sweetheart, Nathaniel Ward, on October 6, 2000, in Erie. Upon their move to the Houston, TX area, Kara dedicated herself to the raising of their family and has more recently served as a treasured swim coach in the Oak Ridge/Woodlands area while nurturing her own children's love of the sport. Kara was born into and leaves behind a rich heritage of Christian faith, and while she finished her prolonged and courageous battle with breast cancer, her unquenchable joy and determined spirit will continue to impact her community and loved ones for generations to come. She loved others well, completed her earthly journey with grace and thanksgiving, and celebrated her heavenly homecoming on its namesake holiday. She is survived by her husband Nathaniel and her four beloved children, Eli, Owen, Iyleigh and Avin, parents Kenneth and Susan, brothers Eric (Mandy) Andryc, Kevin (Jackie) Andryc, and Kenton (Nathalie) Andryc, sisters Michelle (Cory) Seaman, Katelyn (Jonathan) Crone and Kayleigh Andryc, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends, family, and others whose lives Kara touched are invited to celebrate her life at The Ark Church in Conroe, TX, on December 19 at 1:00 PM, or at Federated Church in East Springfield, PA on December 28 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow. In place of flowers, help carry on Kara's legacy with a donation to the Kara Ward Memorial GoFundMe.

