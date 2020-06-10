Karen Atkins
1948 - 2020
Karen Marie Atkins gained her wings on Monday June 8th.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

Karen was born April 27, 1948 in Omaha. Nebraska to Andrew and Josie Westerman. She was a devoted Christian who would read her Bible daily. She enjoyed being outdoors and the company of friends and family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parent Andrew & Josie Westerman and her brother Terrie to which she is happy to join. Karen leaves behind her husband Gerald Atkins of 25 years, her children Terrie Owers and husband Lewis, Dewayne Atkins, Shelly Henderson and husband Pat, Rebekah Harvey and husband Jody, & Rachel Atkins. She also leaves her grandchildren that she loved more than life itself Tessie Zuniga, Shawn Scogins, Hailey Girl, Aaron Atkins, Chad, Chase and Trent Kubeczka, Jayde and Robbie Torres, Ethan Goga, and Aleese Harvey, plus numerous great grandkids, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

We will miss you but we know you are in a happier place. Rest in peace mom and kick up them heels for us!




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 10 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
