Karen Johnson, 53, was born on December 8, 1966 to Juanita and Johnny Smith in Kountze, Texas and passed away on January 19, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Alvarez and her husband Daniel; son, Glen Franks; father, Johnny Smith; sister, Shawnda Smith; grandchildren, Braylyn Alvarez, De'Anna Alvarez and Amelia Alvarez; as well as many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Henry Smith; mother, Juanita Smith and her children's father, Michael Franks.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cashner Funeral Home beginning at 10:00am with a graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Denise Mulhall for the help and care she offered.