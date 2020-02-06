Kari Lynn Clay was born May 2, 1964 and passed January 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 11, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Kari was a devoted doggie Mom to Wee Dinky, Doddles, Sweet Pea, and Wookie. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Clay II; sister and brother-in-law, Lana and Jack Nichols; mother-in-law Marsha Clay; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shannon and Keven Teeter; and multiple nieces, nephews and friends. Kari was preceded in death by her father, Homer Sander Jr., and her mother Shirley Plattner. You are invited to leave a written condolence to the family at www.shmfh.com.