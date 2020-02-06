Kari L. Clay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kari L. Clay.
Service Information
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX
77318
(936)-890-0454
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kari Lynn Clay was born May 2, 1964 and passed January 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 11, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Kari was a devoted doggie Mom to Wee Dinky, Doddles, Sweet Pea, and Wookie. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Clay II; sister and brother-in-law, Lana and Jack Nichols; mother-in-law Marsha Clay; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shannon and Keven Teeter; and multiple nieces, nephews and friends. Kari was preceded in death by her father, Homer Sander Jr., and her mother Shirley Plattner. You are invited to leave a written condolence to the family at www.shmfh.com.


logo
Published on yourconroenews.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.