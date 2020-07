Katherine "Kay" Long, 71, passed away on Friday; July 10, 2020 in Granbury.

She was born February 14, 1949 in Austin, TX. to David and Mary James Tisinger.

Kay was a great gardener, she loved plants and she also loved crafts. She was an animal lover, and she was a very good seamstress. Kay loved her granddaughter dearly and she was the best wife a man could ever have. She and Richard were married on February 10, 1968 in San Antonio, TX.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard B. Long; daughter, Laura Jackson and husband Dewayne; son, James Long; granddaughter, Abigail Jackson; brother, Del Tisinger and wife Emily.

Memorials may be made in Kay's honor, to the American Cancer Society or to Friends for Animals in Granbury.