Kathleen Frances Kirwan passed away at her home on February 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Kathleen, originally of New York was one of the first families to settle in April Sound and has been a long time resident. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Smith, Siblings Nancy Marasa, Bill Smith, Lorraine Sheehan and Great-granddaughter Sophie Stephens. Kathleen is survived by son Charles Kirwan (Kelli), daughter Kathleen Jackson (Stanley) and son Daniel Kirwan. Surviving grandchildren are William Jackson, Victoria Stephens, Shannon Jackson, Wade Kirwan, Rebekah Langston, Joseph Kirwan, Samuel Kirwan, Riley Kirwan, Adam Kirwan, Aiden Kirwan, Ethan Kirwan and Camden Kirwan. Kathleen is also survived by great grandchildren Fox Stephens, Ryker Stephens, Bellamy Stephens, Everly Stephens and Eliza Langston. Kathleen was very involved in her community, often making food, sewing blankets and other items to be donated in support of local veteran's organizations. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Kathy can be made to the Eastex Detachment Marine Corps League #779, PO Box 523 Conroe, TX 77303 or to the April Sound Church Helping Hands 67 1/2 April Wind Dr South, Montgomery, TX 77356.

A memorial service for Kathleen will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 am, at the April Sound Church.