Kathryn Alberta McDonald, age 95, born March 15, 1924 in Rochester, In and passed away on November 19, 2019 at her home in Conroe, Tx.

She is survived by her daughter's Linda Morrison and husband Ronald of Conroe, Elna Haycraft of New Caney and son, Joe Crain of Conroe along with 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dee and Alta Hiatt, husband, Amos 'Mac' McDonald, daughter's, Marilynn Petty and Brenda Lanier, son, Floyd Crain, grandchildren, Bobbie Jo, Joe-Joe, Ricky and Timothy Crain and her 3 sister's, Wilnettia, Bernice and Lucille.

She loved her family, and treasured every moment she spent with them. Her sparkle was evident by the passion she breathed into everyone in her life. She was an active member of her church and loved teaching Sunday school in children's church and reading her bible, the book of Psalms was Her favorite.

Her other hobbies included playing bingo and dominoes at the senior center, working crossword puzzles and watching games shows, especially The Price is Right.

We will have visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home on Lauder Rd, Houston, Tx from 3:00-5:00pm. Funeral services at her request will be held at Allendale Baptist Church in Conroe Tx where she was a member for several years on Monday November 25, 2019 at 10:00am. The Committal Service will be at Brookside Memorial Park at 2:00pm.