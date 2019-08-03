Kathryn Delaney passed away on August 2, 2019 in The Woodlands, TX. She was born on November 15, 1946 in Harrisburg, PA to Melvin Malkovich and JoAnn Smiar Malkovich.

Kathryn was a Chaplin for Ladies VFW Post 2012 in Abilene, TX and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her late husband Stennett Mathis, parents, Melvin and JoAnn Malkovich and son-in-law, Mike Cottrill.

She is survived by her husband Glenn Delaney, daughters, Sheryl Bowman Cottrill, Adrianne Mathis and Beatriz Shepherd and husband Rob, sons, John Bowman and wife Ester, Phillip Mathis, brothers, Rade Malkovich and wife Mary, Pete Malkovich and wife Wendy and grandchildren, Robin and Andrew Bowman. Numerous other relatives and a host of friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:00pm in Cashner Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery.