Kathryn "Kathy" Holick was a beautiful mother, grandmother and loving wife. On August 1, 2020, she unexpectedly passed away of heart failure at the age of 69 in Conroe, Texas.

Kathy was born on March 5, 1951, to Maurice and Joyce Jones in Dallas, Texas. Kathy spent much of her early life in the Dallas area working as a real estate agent. She moved to Conroe, Texas in 1986 when she married her husband, Howard Holick. During their 34 years of marriage, the couple enjoyed fishing, raising horses, team penning and traveling.

Kathy had a great sense of humor, loved her animals and had a passion for music. She could always be caught dancing when Michael Jackson or Elvis was playing on the radio. She had a deep love for her family and spent much of her time with her grandchildren.

In 2014, Kathy moved into a nursing facility when she was diagnosed with dementia and was unable to care for herself. She was an overcomer, beating cervical cancer in 2017 and recovering from other illnesses along the way. In the last years of her life she attended church with her daughter's family and gave her life to Jesus.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Howard Holick; son, Steven Garlington; daughter, Kim King; step-children Kim Holick, Bill Holick, Karen Holick, Debbie Holick; grandchildren, Jeff Quintana, Chase Holick, Cori Holick, Linken Schoenfeld, Damon Holick, Colton Garlington, Kenzie Ness, Zoe King, Emily Holick, Willem King; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Melvia Garlington and a bountiful supply of friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Cody Holick.

No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to 350 Lake View Drive, Montgomery, Texas 77356.