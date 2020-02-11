Kathy Olson Fail went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind family and friends who will miss her and cherish her memory.

Kathy was born in Houston, TX on July 29, 1937 to Hans and Edith (Kosan) Breitenbach. She attended San Jacinto High School in Houston, TX, where she met her high school sweetheart Woodrow (Woody) Fail in typing class. After she graduated in 1955, they went their separate ways, married other people, but never forgot each other. They reconnected 41 years after graduation when Kathy sent Woody a Christmas card in 1995 and married in January 1999. Theirs's was a true love story that inspired their children and grandchildren.

She attended Houston Business College, graduating in 1956, but Kathy was especially proud when she earned her Associate of Arts Degree from North Harris Montgomery County College in 2005, graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Society. Kathy worked for Soules Insurance in the 1970's, and moved to the District Attorney's office, with Judge Ellis Qualline and later Judge James Keeshan, moving with Judge Keeshan as his court coordinator when he was appointed to the bench.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Edith Skinner, and her granddaughter, Rebecca Denise Olson. She is survived by her husband, Woody Fail, of Conroe; her children, David and Tonia Olson, of Gig Harbor, WA, Chuck and Jan Olson, of Bellville, TX, and Leslie and David Janac, of Caldwell, TX; and the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Will Dixon, of Ballard, WA, Travis Olson, of Gig Harbor, WA, Kjersten and Skyler McFeeley, of Yakima, WA, Ryan Olson, of Gig Harbor, WA, Aubrey Olson, of Bellville, TX, and Jessica Olson, of Bellville, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Kathy Olson Fail will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00am with interment following at the Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com