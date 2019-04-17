Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Preston Gray.

ARLINGTON - Keith Preston Gray was born April 11, 1980, in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away on his 39th birthday, April 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel.

He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas and the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in Physics.

Keith was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He had many interests including, rock climbing, bike riding, photography and camping. He was especially talented in the areas of math and science and enjoyed being an inventor, computer designer and builder. Most importantly, Keith loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews, Danielle Desadier and husband, Raymond and her daughter, Addison Johnson, Jessica Correll, Mike Brucker, Garret Gray and wife, Marissa, Colton Gray, and Hailey and Taylor Lofton; many more aunts, uncles and cousins; three older siblings, Melinda Correll and husband, Steve of Porter, Eric Gray and wife, Cynthia of Lufkin and Heidi Lofton and husband, Gordon Pena of Magnolia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Janet Gray.