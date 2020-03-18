Kelly Lee Newman born December 4, 1942 to Herbert and Mary Newman made his way home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He passed away in Conroe Texas where he had been a resident for over 30 years after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Brownwood Texas he graduated from Kilgore High School in 1960. He attended Kilgore College and went on to attend Baylor University and Baylor School of Law. He became a member of the Texas State Bar and The American Bar Association in 1966. He continued at Baylor Law where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1969. He was selected as one of the Outstanding Young Men of America for 1970 by the National Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Who's Who in Young Lawyers.

He began in practice with Lapin, Lapin and Newman in Kilgore Texas in 1970. Kelly opened his firm in Lufkin Texas in 1973. He became the Lufkin Municipal Judge in 1977 where he proudly served the community for 10 years and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Kelly was certified to practice in front of the United States Supreme Court in 1982. In 1987 he moved to Houston and opened a practice in the Woodlands, Texas where he practiced up till the day of his death.

He was preceded in Death by his mother and father, his son Slade Newman of Kilgore Texas and his first wife Carole Ann Laird of Kilgore Texas.

He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Joyce and Ray McDonald of Camp Wood Texas. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Brent and Juanita Newman of the Woodlands, Texas and his Grandson, Trent Newman also of the Woodlands. He is also survived by his second wife Peggy Stephens of Combs, Arkansas and her children Greg Landry of Houston, Texas and Chris Landry of Grand Junction, Colorado as well as his third wife, Penny Wilkerson of Conroe, Texas.

He was a member of the North Woodlands Area Church of Christ.

Services will be held graveside in Camp Wood Texas at the Camp Wood Cemetery on Friday March 20th at 11 AM with lunch to follow at the Camp Wood Church of Christ. Officiating will be Mike McDonald. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home 310 S. Nueces St. Camp Wood, Texas 78833. (830)597-5135.