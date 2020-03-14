On March 9, 2020, Kenneth Ray LeSuer, cherished husband, father, grandfather, leader, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Bentwater on Lake Conroe.

From his humble beginnings in Shreveport, Louisiana, Ken strove always to better the lives of everyone around him. His life is a testament to the value of hard work, teamwork, faith, and perseverance.

Following two generations before him into the oil industry, Ken worked on the pipelines to support his education at Texas A&M University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering in 1957. He started what would become a 40-year Halliburton career after graduation, working in all field activities as an engineer-in-training and ultimately ascending to significant leadership roles within the company.

He was generous with his time, his love, his resources, and his knowledge. His faith in God and love for family and friends always came first. His contributions to Texas A&M University, Fuller Theological Seminary, and various churches leave a legacy that serves to educate and develop future generations.

He is survived by his wife Kim-Eng, their two children Karyn LeSuer Borscheid (Tommy) and Geoffrey LeSuer (Christi), and grandchildren Kelby and Kyler LeSuer and Greyson Borscheid.

Celebration of Life:

10am, Thursday,

March 19, 2020

The Woodlands United

Methodist Church

Robb Chapel

2200 Lake Woodlands

Drive

The Woodlands,

Texas 77380