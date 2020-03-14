On March 9, 2020, Kenneth Ray LeSuer, cherished husband, father, grandfather, leader, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Bentwater on Lake Conroe.

From his humble beginnings in Shreveport, Louisiana, Ken strove always to better the lives of everyone around him. His life is a testament to the value of hard work, teamwork, faith, and perseverance.

Born on December 31, 1935, to Margaret Virginia Kitchings and Garland Guy LeSuer, Ken grew up an only child in a small tin roof home with his parents and grandparents. Following two generations before him into the oil industry, Ken started working on the pipelines from age 15 to save for his education at Texas A&M University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering in 1957. He started what would become a 40-year Halliburton career after graduation, working in all field activities as an engineer-in-training and ultimately ascending to significant leadership roles within the company. During a stint in Singapore, he met the love of his life, Kim-Eng Lim. They married in June 1971.

Ken was generous with his time, his love, his resources, and his knowledge. His faith in God and love for family and friends always came first. His contributions to Texas A&M University, Fuller Theological Seminary, and various churches leave a legacy that serves to educate and develop future generations.

He is survived by his wife Kim-Eng, their two children Karyn LeSuer Borscheid (Tommy) and Geoffrey LeSuer (Christi), and grandchildren Kelby and Kyler LeSuer and Greyson Borscheid.

Memorial details at: kenrlesuer.com